Bears assistant GM talks what team is looking for as NFL Draft nears

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's not the top pick, but the Chicago Bears will still have a plethora of options at No. 9 when the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn went to Halas Hall where General Manager Ryan Poles' right hand man was talking all things draft.

Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham said the Bears have a group of about six to eight players they're focused on at the No. 9 overall pick. That may include Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who the Bears had in for a visit, and who could fall to the ninth spot because of off-the-field concerns.

"I think Jalen's a really good player," Cunningham said. "There's no denying the talent. When you watch him on the field, he's active. He plays hard. He's physical. I think you could turn on the tape and watch a number of plays where he shows physicality and toughness."

Reporter: "Do you consider him a HITS principle guys?"

Cunningham: "For me personally, I think he fits some of those, yeah."

Offensive tackle is another option for the Bears, with guys like Northwestern's Peter Skoronski among the group potentially available at No. 9. The Bears have specific traits they're looking for at the position.

"First you can say the size and athleticism," Cunningham said. "And the competitive spirit and how he plays down in and down out. Growing up in Baltimore, we had some really good players there and really good tackles. That's where I cut my teeth and learned how to evaluate."

Cunningham said even if the team does pick a tackle at No. 9, it wouldn't preclude them from trying to find some more gems later in the draft, like they did with Braxton Jones who the Bears found in the fifth round last year.