Bears need a win, any win, as they prepare to take on Chiefs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are no easy matchups in the NFL – especially when you're 0-2 – but having to go see the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium cannot be on the Bears' wishlist right now.

The bottom line is after 12 straight losses going back to last season, the Bears need a win – any win. Their most recent loss was to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Eddie Jackson had to leave Sunday's loss when he hurt the same foot to which he had a season-ending Lisfranc injury last season. But the Bears say they are feeling positive after evaluating Jackson's foot.

The Bears gave up 27 points to the Bucs – including another game making the opposing quarterback – this time Baker Mayfield – look elite.

The Bears have one sack through two games, and still haven't forced a single turnover.

"We're tired of shooting ourselves in the foot. We're tired of not capitalizing. I think the biggest thing for us, I feel like being a young team, we've got to learn how to win. We've got to learn how to win. We've got to learn how to pull through. We've got to learn how to come together and execute at a high level throughout the duration of the game," said Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. "We've got the best player in the league in Patrick Mahomes, and not too far behind him, Travis Kelsey, so I'm definitely looking forward to that matchup. And we've got to get a win. There's no better game, I feel like, to go in and try to get the W in Arrowhead."

The Bears take on the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.