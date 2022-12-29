Bears vs. Lions: Three things to watch on New Year's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eight is enough. It's not just a 70's sitcom. It's got to be how the Bears are feeling heading into Sunday's road game in Detroit.

How will Fields bounce back?

We're down to two weeks left. Two weeks to get a win and two weeks for Justin Fields to get better. We're watching how he'll bounce back on the ground after the Bills held him to 7 carries for 11 yards. That's his lowest rushing yardage all season. He'll need to run for 196 yards over the next two games to break Lamar Jackson's single season rushing record for a QB. Will the Lions put a spy on him?

Kyler Gordon

It's all about development at this point at this point and after missing two games he's come up with interceptions in back-to-back games, giving him three for the season. He'll have his hands full whether it's Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark he's lined up against. Let's see how the Bears corner of the future finishes out his rookie season.

The win column

The Bears are 3-12. If they lose the last two games, they'll finish with a 10-game losing streak, which would leave them with the worst team record since the NFL started playing more than 14 games in a season. If they lose this game, they'll go down as the first team to lose nine straight games. All that being said, if they lose the last two and the suddenly dangerous Texans win another game. The Bears will end up with the number one overall pick in the draft.

That's three things to watch when the Bears visit the Lions at high noon on Sunday.