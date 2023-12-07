Bears prepare for Lions with memories of late collapse in their last matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears were without receiver Equanimeous St. Brown at practice as he deals with a pectoral injury.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on a team with an all too fresh memory of what happened the last time they faced the Detroit Lions.

The Bears were getting set to face the Lions for the second time in three games. The way they blew a double-digit lead late in Detroit was clearly still bothering and motivating them this week.

"This was probably the worst feeling that I feel like as players that we've had," said safety Eddie Jackson. "And this is a division opponent. These games, they're plus-two wins [in the division standings]. So to go out the way we did, it just sucks, and I feel like everyone still has that taste in their mouth."

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson added, "I reminded some of the guys today, like, 'Hey, don't forget how we lost the game last time.' So just going out there and making sure we're being intentional with communication, being on top of the details. We know what we can do physically with this team, but we gotta go out there and finish."

The improved pass rush, with the addition of defensive end Montez Sweat, has helped turn the Bears defense into a turnover machine, recording seven interceptions in the last two games.

"This was a good group before I got here," Sweat said. "It's a great group now. I'm just here to help. Them guys in the back end are really like no back end I've played with. It's a great back end, so I'm just here for the ride."

Sweat said when the pass rush pays off with a takeaway, it's like poetry in motion.

The Bears hope this time against the Lions that they do not go gentle into that good night.