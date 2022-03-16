Bears legend Mike Singletary competes in CBS reality show 'Beyond the Edge'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Samurai Mike is back.

Bears legend Mike Singletary is competing once again – but this time, Speedy Willie, the Fridge, and the Punky QB known as McMahon aren't with him, and he's not on the football field.

This time, Singletary is competing on the CBS reality show "Beyond the Edge."

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra caught up with Singletary to see how living in the wild with a group of celebrities stacks up against playing on the Super Bowl Bears.

Saavedra: "What made you think, 'All right, I can be in this environment, and I can play the game?'"

Singletary: "Well it's really interesting. My wife and I were on a walk when I got the call about doing this show, and of course, my wife heard just a couple of things that, you know, being in the jungle, and insects, and animals, and you know – my wife was saying, 'I know you're not going to do that.' And I was thinking myself, I'm not going to do that. But you know what? That sounds pretty interesting. And my wife was like: 'What? Are you really thinking about doing that?' I said, 'Yeah, I am.' So it was just something that I really thought that at that particular time that it would be a cool thing to do."

Saavedra: "What was harder – playing with the '85 Bears, or doing this show?"

Singletary: "I would say this was tougher, you know? When I think about playing with the Bears, I know what I'm doing. I've got great teammates. You know, you're playing with Dan Hampton, Richard Dent, and Walter Payton – I mean, what's better than that? You go on the field, 'Hey, let's go.' But here, you're in the jungle, man. I mean, anytime, you may be alone. You're hungry. It may be raining at night, and wake you up and it's just coming straight through the leaves that you're sleeping under. It was pretty crazy for a while. It was pretty crazy."

Saavedra: "I wanted to ask a little bit about your charity for those who may be just being introduced to it through our interviews. So let me know what you're working on right now and what people should know."

Singletary: "Our 501(c)(3) is Changing Our Perspective, and it's all about focusing on young people in our country – providing education, health, and mental wellness to the underserved and marginalized in our country; just being able to empower them, expand their territory, and really do all that we can to help them have a great start in life, and being able to move forward and make a difference.

You can see Singletary on "Beyond the Edge" on Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS 2, right after "Survivor."