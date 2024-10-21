After bye, Chicago Bears offense seeks faster start against Washington Commanders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The bye week came at an opportune time for the Chicago Bears to allow players to heal up from some bumps and bruises.

The Bears will look to extend their three-game win streak on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The team was back at Halas Hall on Monday to go over film after the bye week. For Special Teams Player of the Week Cole Kmet, it was also a chance to evaluate his performance as a tight end and emergency long snapper against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

"I think there might be some pretty pissed off long snappers throughout the league," Kmet said of his performance. "But yeah I'll take it."

Kmet added that he went over the film of his long snaps and "thought they looked alright."

A trip to Washington marks the beginning of a much tougher road ahead for the 4-2 Bears who have the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the league. But one thing Kmet is looking forward to against the Commanders is the flexed 3:25 p.m. start time.

"The guys that I was around earlier in my career ... they always talked about the primetime games," he said. "That's where everyone's watching you. There's no reason to shy away from that."

While the Bears' offense has looked the best it has all season over three straight wins, Kmet said there are still plenty of mistakes to fix. One of the things the team wants to see change is its lack of execution early in games and getting things rolling out of the gate.

Daniels' status in question

It's still unclear if Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels will even be available for the showdown of star rookies, including the Bears' Caleb Williams.

Daniels was listed as "week-to-week" with a rib injury he suffered on Sunday.