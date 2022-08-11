Watch CBS News
Bears kicker practiced on bad soccer fields to get ready for poor conditions at Soldier Field

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The turf at Soldier Field seemed less than ideal for Tuesday's Family Fest.

The brown patches in the north end zone and brown sandy lines throughout the field were clearly visible as the Chicago Bears took the field for practice.

Kicker Cairo Santos seemed especially displeased and said he actually practiced at a bad soccer field in the offseason to get ready for the poor conditions that are nothing new for Soldier Field.

"It's been so many years, so many times kicking at Soldier Field that I think ... I'm trusting it more," Santos said. "But it's still a bad situation and a bad surface to kick on compared to other places. You're not super happy and thrilled to kick there every time, but you just overcome and deal with it."

First published on August 10, 2022 / 7:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

