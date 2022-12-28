Bears' Justin Fields determined to play team's last 2 games

CHICAGO (CBS) – In his second season, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has laid it on the line repeatedly and the team has all of three wins to show for it.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn told us how a little blood, sweat and tears won't keep him from finishing out what's been a breakthrough season.

Fields said his foot is fine despite some swelling and even a little bleeding after he got it stepped on late in last Saturday's game against Buffalo. Despite some lingering pain in his left shoulder too, he's in agreement with head coach Matt Eberflus about the importance of him playing these last two regular season games.

"There's always something to play for, no matter if we're 0-15 right now or 3-12, or 12-3," Fields said. "My outlook on this game this weekend and today's practice is just getting better."

He added a win would be "great momentum" going into the offseason.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was a full participant in practice and he said he expects to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Jenkins sat out last week's game after suffering a scary neck injury against the Philadelphia Eagles that he said doesn't change anything about how he plays the game.

"Never, never," Jenkins said. "It's just part of my job. I love football and that's just part of it. I'm not going to change my play style at all ... I'm not scared of it at all. This is who I am."

Fellow guard Cody Whitehair practiced in a limited fashion after he also missed last Saturday's game.

But at wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be sidelined with a knee injury. He hasn't practiced since hurting it against the Green Bay Packers three and a half weeks ago.

Also, tight end Cole Kmet received the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy award given to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and other qualities with the news media. The award was renamed for Dickerson, who reported on the Bears and passed away one year ago.

The Bears next play in Detroit on Sunday at noon.