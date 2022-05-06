Bears' Justin Fields at No. 8 in player merchandise sold among all NFL players

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS Sports) -- Justin Fields didn't have the best rookie season on the field with the Bears, but he's killing it in the merchandise department.

Fields is all the way up to number eight in player merchandise sold from last March through February, according to the NFL Players Association.

He is also the second highest rookie behind New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

The top 15 NFL players in merchandise sales rankings are as follows:

1. Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

3. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

4. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

5. Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

6. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

7. <a href="https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/players/2818265/george-kittle/" target="_blank">George Kittle</a>, TE, 49ers

8. Justin Fields, QB, Bears

9. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

10. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

11. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

12. T.J. Watt, OLB, Steelers

13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

14. Aaron Donald, DT, Rams

15. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

Despite the star power at the position, Lamb is the only receiver to crack the top-15. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals receiver and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, finished No. 17 on the list. Chase was one of a record nine rookies that cracked the top-50 in jersey and merchandise sales. Jones, Fields, Chase, Steelers running back Najee Harris, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson were the most popular rookies at retail.

Recently-retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was one of several other players who led all sales of memorabilia from Highland Mint. Brady, Burrow, Allen, Kittle and Mahomes had the most popular jersey cumulative sales. This year marked the first time that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel finished in the top-50 in jersey and merchandise sales, coming in at No. 40 and No. 43, respectively.