Chicago Bears S Jonathan Owens returns from cheering on wife Simone Biles at Olympics

CHICAGO (CBS) – While the Chicago Bears got the chance to appreciate football history in Canton, Ohio, last week, one of the team's players watched another type of sports history by his wife at the Paris Olympics.

Safety Jonathan Owens showed off all his Olympic pins as he returned to Halas Hall this week. He called his trip to Paris to watch his wife, gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, add to her record medal total.

"[I was] overjoyed for her, all of her accomplishments that she's made, and just being a face for gymnastics, man," he said. "She became the most decorated American gymnast ever, so that was just amazing that I was able to be there and witness that."

Owens was most proud of Biles' resilience after she withdrew from several events in the previous Olympic games and dealt with mental struggles, and how she even fought through an injury this year.

"My wife's a warrior," he said. "That's the one thing I tell people, just the pain tolerance, the way that she was able to go out there and, like I said, look graceful with everything and people didn't really have a clue what was going on."

Owens said he doesn't feel like he fell behind after missing three practices and a game, since he had his team iPad and the coaches kept him up to date. He even watched last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Texans live, which kicked off at 2 a.m. Paris time.

Other news and notes

The Bears weren't in pads during Tuesday's practice, so there were not a ton of takeaways, but it was notable that Velus Jones Jr. was getting some work at running back.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said they'll work him there all week to try to better utilize the "versatility" he can provide the offense.

Caleb Williams led a nice two-minute drill to end practice. Eberflus still wouldn't confirm that Williams will make his preseason debut on Saturday in Buffalo.

Offensive line health will factor into that decision. The line was closer to full health on Tuesday, with Teven Jenkins and Darnell Wright both practicing, but guard Nate Davis was still not practicing in team drills.

In the meantime, new receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen have been learning the offense and how to play with Williams through practice reps, while learning from each other too.

Allen was apparently feeling pretty good after a day off. The 12-year veteran was also feeling good about what he can do on the field. He's entering this season on a one-year deal with the Bears.

The 32-year-old's experience adds to a crowded room with DJ Moore, who recently got a big contract extension and is entering his seven season.

Odunze, the rookie, has been impressing his veteran teammates so far while soaking in their knowledge.

"He's polished," Allen said of Odunze. "You don't have to teach him how to play receiver. He came in and he knows how to play the game, was well coached in college obviously, knowing how to play, and now all he has to do is learn the offense."

Odunze said the vets are "probably annoyed with me" after all the questions he asks them.

"Yeah I try to gain as much information as I can, as possible," he said.