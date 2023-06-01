Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson says he'll rejoin team for OTAs next week
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he will be back at Halas Hall for the team's final four voluntary offseason workouts next week after not attending the first two weeks of OTAs.
Johnson said he had a lot of things going on including spending time with his young daughter back in California along with working on his nonprofit charity, Kevvy's Vision Project.
Next week is the final week of voluntary workouts.
