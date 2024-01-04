Bears CB Jaylon Johnson reacts to making Pro Bowl team, seeks more accolades

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tight end Cole Kmet returned to practice in a limited fashion ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Meanwhile, receiver Darnell Mooney remains in concussion protocol while DJ Moore was limited because of an ankle injury.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on a non-playoff team with something to celebrate.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson didn't practice for a second straight day with a hurt shoulder but said he's going to try to play Sunday in Green Bay. Both Johnson and defensive end Montez Sweat were named to the Pro Bowl. Both were excited to get the honor for the first time, even as Johnson still had his eye on an All-Pro nod.

"God's been doing his thing this year for sure," Johnson said. "I mean, I've always wanted some things to go a little bit differently, but I think everything has worked out perfectly this year and hopefully I got one more award left in me. I'm really looking forward to ending this year off right and hopefully getting some more accolades."

Sweat said to him, "It means a lot. It's my fifth year in the league. It's something that every player aspires to get. I've been working a long time to get to this point where I am. I'm still not satisfied."

The Bears surprised both players with the news with a special presentation Wednesday, even if Johnson wasn't all that surprised.

"I knew something was kind of fishy though," Johnson said. "Because they tried to call me in for an exit interview early and Flus was talking about going over game film, going over the game plan. So I knew something was up. I kind of had a feeling I was like 'Eh.' And then they told me to bring my family, so I'm like, 'You can't be talking about nothing too serious.'"

Receiver DJ Moore, probably the Bear's biggest Pro Bowl snub, said it would have been nice to make it this year, but vowed next year, will be even more amazing.