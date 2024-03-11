After signing big deal, Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson wants to prove 2023 was no fluke

CHICAGO (CBS) – Last week, the Chicago Bears gave cornerback Jaylon Johnson the big payday he's been after.

But Johnson said he's not done reaching goals, and some of them are quite lofty. He's ready to prove that 2023 was no fluke.

Johnson's final year of his rookie contract ended up being his best season yet with four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, which led to a four-year, $76 million deal with the Bears.

But the bid payday won't change who he is as a player.

"I feel like even now, it's like people are gonna see me and think they're gonna earn a check off my name," he said. "So, for me, it's like nah, that's never it. I feel like people still don't think I'm good enough. I want to be able to have that yellow jacket. I want to be the best [no.] 33 to wear the jersey."

Johnson admitted the process wasn't easy but knew they were close to getting a deal done before first receiving the franchise tag. The Pro Bowl corner said he's looking forward to continuing to build a defense that added pieces, and ranked 12th in the NFL last season.

"I feel like I've been through a few different regimes, a few different roster changes and things like that," he said. "So just to continue...this defense playing at a high level, I think that's the biggest thing I take pride in, just coming in, being a contributor, being a leader."

Johnson was both grateful and honest in his opening statement, disclosing that he saw a therapist for sexual addiction last season. He felt it was important to share something he struggled with because it's something that is "bigger than him."