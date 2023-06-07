Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson 'not too worried' about earning contract extension

CHICAGO (CBS) – Voluntary practices wrap up for the Bears this week.

But next week's minicamp is mandatory. CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the story on the Bears players not waiting until they had to show up to be present and accounted for.

CBS 2 got a first look at offensive lineman Nate Davis, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and safety Eddie Jackson on the practice field during OTAs this week.

Jackson was back from a Lisfranc injury. Johnson, who is eligible for a contract extension, said his absence from the voluntary practices was not even close to a holdout.

"Anybody knows me, that's not my character," Johnson said. "Everyone knows I have a 3-year-old daughter back in California. I'm a dad before I'm anything else."

Johnson, who only has one career interception, doesn't feel like he has much to prove to earn that extension, but he said he's 100% hoping it gets done this offseason and is looking forward to staying with the Bears.

"For me, I don't have to do too much," he said. "Just go out and continue to be who I am, keep getting better, finding ways to win. I'm not too worried about it. Of course, with the contracts, there's going to be talks there's going to be some things that get brought up, but that's above me to an extent."

Receiver Darnell Mooney still wasn't out on the practice field recovering from ankle surgery last November, but head coach Matt Eberflus did have a positive update. Barring any setbacks, Mooney will be ready for training camp.