Bears hope receiver N'Keal Harry can help spark struggling passing game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears got some potentially good news with wide receiver N'Keal Harry returning to the practice field since injuring his ankle in August.

The Bears have three weeks to activate him and head coach Matt Eberflus didn't rule him out playing as soon as Sunday.

"Yeah, he would of course be a good matchup versus smaller [defensive backs]," said quarterback Justin Fields. "You know one-on-one, especially in the red zone, throwing up a jump ball to him. That's one of the things he does really well."

That could help the Bears in the red zone where they're in the bottom third of the league scoring touchdowns just 50% of the time. But even coming off a game they didn't score a single touchdown, wideout Darnell Mooney insists the confidence level of this group remains.

"Very high. We get upset on certain things because we understand what we want to do as an offense, and it gets frustrating on that end," Mooney said. "I understand the process we have to go through with our offense with everything being new and everybody still learning. Just trying to believe in the offense itself."

But even coming off his most productive game, Mooney said it's tough to find the positives when you don't score points. The Bears are 31st in the NFL in scoring at just 16 points per game.

Other Bears notes:

The Bears placed guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve meaning he's out at least four weeks.

Jaylon Johnson and David Montgomery remain sidelined. And another corner Jaylon Jones was also out of practice with an illness. Not a good week to be short on cornerbacks facing arguably the best wide receiver in the game, Justin Jefferson.

Justin Fields was again a man of few words at his weekly Wednesday press conference. About the only thing of note was that he's mostly happy with his decisions when to scramble and when to hang in the pocket, saying he's not going to make the perfect decision every time. Also, on his performance against the Giants, he did alright but couldn't done better with some stuff.