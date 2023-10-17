Two Bears fans beaten at Soldier Field during Vikings game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Bears fans were beaten inside Soldier Field while attending Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Police said, around 1:30 p.m., a 50-year-old man and a 27-year-old man got into an argument with three other men inside the stadium, when the three men began beating them.

Video circulating on social media shows a Bears fan in a Justin Fields jersey punching a man in a Walter Payton jersey from behind, knocking him to the ground.

Two other men could be seen sparring with another man just a couple feet away, with a woman repeatedly shouting "Alex" as she runs up.

Both the man in the Payton jersey and the man in the Fields jersey can then be seen watching as another man straddles a man lying on his back, and punching him, then kicking him in the head.

According a video post on X, formerly known as twitter, the brawl broke out in a long line for the restroom at Soldier Field.

Police said the two victims took themselves to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.