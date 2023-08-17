Bears hold first of two joint practices with Colts ahead of preseason game

WESTFIELD, Ind. (CBS) -- Justin Fields and company are not waiting until Saturday to get on the field with the Indianapolis Colts.

Head Coach Matt Eberflus led the Bears Wednesday against his old squad for the first of two days of joint team practices.

It amounted to a nice tune-up for the Bears, before they face Indianapolis in a road preseason game on Saturday.

The team agrees it is always good to face an actual opponent – whether it is a game or not.

"This is like real NFL football stuff here, so I think it's just a lot of fun to be able to come out here and practice against another team. You know, things get a little trippy, a little trippy at times. We all like that. So I mean, it's fun, and we enjoyed it, and we're getting better at it as well," said Bears tight end Cole Kmet. "So we'll definitely take full advantage of this week, but yeah – just a lot of fun, and it's good to be out here.'"

The Bears take on the Colts at 6 p.m. Saturday.