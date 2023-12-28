Bears teammates praise Justin Fields' growth as a quarterback

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears could be missing two of their top pass catchers on Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn explained, despite the potential losses, QB1 is set on finishing the season with a flourish.

The focus was on Justin Fields and his last chance to make a last impression on the Bears brass with decisions about his future looming. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and receiver DJ Moore both pointed to a few areas where they've seen the third-year quarterback make big strides.

"There's been tremendous amount of growth just in this season alone, how far along he's come," Getsy said. "Taking care of the football, being in control of the game. I think that's the coolest part since he's come back."

Moore added, "His decision-making, from just running a lot to running and scrambling to throw. He's processed things quicker. My two cents is I still don't see why he's not the quarterback for us next year."

It could be a heavy workload for Moore on Sunday against the Falcons with both Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet still not practicing. Moore re-aggravated his own ankle injury against the Cardinals but hasn't even been listed on the injury report.

"I think I'm like Wolverine," Moore said. "Surprised I wasn't on (injury report)? I guess y'all was surprised, right?"

Thanks to his X-Men-like healing powers, Moore said he's now at about 98%, or 1% better than last week. He needs just 53 yards receiving against the Falcons to set a new career high for a season.

The Bears and Falcons kickoff at noon at Soldier Field, a game you can see on CBS 2.