Justin Fields focused on avoiding picks, sacks despite uncertainty over future with Bears

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bears quarterback Justin Fields said after last Sunday's win that he doesn't care about individual statistics so long as the team wins.

The quarterback may be without receiver Darnell Mooney this Sunday as he's in concussion protocol. CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on QB1 and the numbers he is actively chasing.

Fields was getting ready for what could be his final two games as the Bears quarterback. Despite all the outside noise, he said he's not worried about what might happen after the season is over.

"I've got too much to focus on today to worry about tomorrow," Fields said. "I've got to worry about this new gameplan I've got, new play calls. Like I always say, we don't if we're going to get a tomorrow so there's no point in stressing about tomorrow."

Head coach Matt Eberflus said he talks to Fields "in a general sense, just in terms of the position, you know, being an NFL quarterback. You're always going to get that. So you got to keep your eyes forward and your feet where they are, and he does that. I commend him for that. You've gotta be strong to do that."

Eberflus also pointed to the way Fields has limited the number of interceptions he's thrown and sacks he's taken in recent games. Both statistical categories have basically been cut in half since Fields' return from injury five games ago, which coincided with a talk Eberflus had with Fields.

"He gave me a thing that said '200,' which is two touchdowns, no sacks, and no turnovers," Fields said. "So that's pretty much my goal every game. Sacks, they put us behind the sticks of course, and you never want to turn the ball over."

Fields is still looking for his first game with two touchdowns, zero picks, and zero sacks. He's been sacked at least once in every game and has thrown for at least two touchdowns only twice.