After career-best passing day, Fields says he only cares about Bears winning

CHICAGO (CBS) – This Bears season has been playing out like something of a soap opera so far and quarterback Justin Fields is doing his best not to end up like actress Susan Lucci.

At one point, she lost 17 straight times in the Daytime Emmy's. As CBS 2's Jori Parys explained, Fields is doing yeoman's work to end the Bears' losing streak at 14.

Fields threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns for the first time in his career last Sunday against the Broncos. Now, the Bears are trying to carry over what went well for most of the game offensively to Thursday night.

"I feel like it was like perfect timing," said tight end Robert Tonyan. "Obviously, some people read media stuff, but obviously, what was circulating was a good, positive reinforcement for him to know what type of player he is. That's who Justin is. He's poised. He's confident."

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy added, "It was an opportunity for us to go out, and we executed a little bit better in each area and we were able to create more explosives and that always leads to more points."

Field said he feels like the offense took a step closer to finding its identity.

As for it being a career day statistically, Field said, "To be honest, I'd rather throw for 50 yards, three picks and we still win the game than what happened this past Sunday. At this point, winning is just the number one thing on my mind. So I'd rather do that than accomplish any individual goal."

Fields could have some extra help up front. Getsy said he assumes offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has a legitimate chance to play after the guard was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday. Jenkins has only played in 19 games over his first two seasons.

The Bears only have two walkthroughs with this week's game set to take place Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.