Chicago Bears fans feeling "really good" as team expected to draft Caleb Williams

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears fans will soon celebrate at Soldier Field as the team makes official what so many had predicted for so long, that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be the team's next franchise quarterback.

Fans were in attendance at a big draft day party at Soldier Field Thursday night. They had the opportunity to not only watch the draft, but also hang out on the field while mingling with some current and former Bears greats.

Those who spoke to CBS 2 were also hopeful that the former USC standout is the team's quarterback of the future.

"I feel …I'd say about 95% really good," said fan Chris Stovall.

Reporter: "You're optimistic?"

Stovall: "Oh yeah. Most definitely."

As for why he decided to come out to the watch party instead of viewing the draft from his couch, Stovall said, "I like to be around everyone and have a good time."

The fans hoped the drafting of Williams will revive hope for next season and maybe, just maybe, the Bears will have found their quarterback.