Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds helps out at Chicago Food Depository

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago Bears player lent a helping hand to the Chicago Food Depository and other can help too, by purchasing soup.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds packed boxes full of food on Tuesday.

"You know, any fan can get involved," Edmunds said. "All you got to do is go to the store, purchase your bowl and you know they'll donate meals back to the Chicago community."

Campbell's Soup will also donate 1,000 of its products to the depository every time the Bears defense records a sack.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 6:26 PM

