With five games to go for Bears, Eberflus says he's focused on the field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears have five games left to show what they are made of.

For Eberflus, the results could determine whether or not he is back for a third season as head coach. So far, some challenges this year – his second – have led to just four wins.

Justin Fields' future with the franchise also has a bit of a question mark hovering over it. But Fields has been solid in his first two games back from injury – while Eberflus' defense has been lights-out, generating eight turnovers.

Job security is not on the forefront of the minds over at Halas Hall after the bye week. The focus is preparing to take on the Detroit Lions Sunday.

"What you can focus on is leadership, right? And the first rule of leadership is lead yourself, right? So come to work every day, put the plans together – offense, defense, special teams – lead the football team, help the leadership council lead the football team as well," Eberflus said, "because, you know, true leadership comes through within, and I think it's really what we focus on.

"That's the business we're in, right? I think no matter what, you know, it's kind of always there - but at the end of the day, we're here to win games, and we're here to be the best football players we can be, and that's something we have to do," said Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards. "And that is our job. I think our team is understanding that these are important games."

The Bears take on the Lions Sunday at noon.