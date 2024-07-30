Chicago Bears sign DJ Moore to historic contract extension worth $110 million

DJ Moore has joined the list of receivers who have gotten big deals this offseason. The Chicago Bears wideout has agreed to a four-year, $110 million extension, as confirmed by CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The extension includes $82.6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. Moore made history by being the first NFL receiver to have the first 10 years of his career guaranteed.

It's fair to say that Moore has earned his history-making contract. Last season (his first in Chicago), Moore set career highs with 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. He had five games with at least 100 receiving yards that included his 230-yard, three touchdown effort during Chicago's Week 5 win over Washington.

Moore, 27, spent his first five NFL seasons in Carolina before he was traded to Chicago during the 2022 offseason. In 97 career games (with 90 starts), Moore has caught 460 of 752 targets for 6,565 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 14.3 yards-per-reception average. He's had more than 1,100 receiving yards in four of the past five seasons.

Moore joins the list of wideouts who have signed lucrative, long-term deals this offseason, such as Minnesota's Justin Jefferson, Detroit's Amon-Ra. St Brown, Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, Miami's Jaylen Waddle, Houston's Nico Collins, Indianapolis' Michael Pittman Jr., Cleveland's Jerry Jeudy and Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, among others. Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Dallas' CeeDee Lamb, San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk and Cleveland's Amari Cooper are still awaiting new deals.

Moore is part of a re-vamped Bears offense that also includes fellow wideouts Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze. The offense will be led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft.