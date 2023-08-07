New Bears receiver D.J. Moore getting comfortable with team

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears had the day off on Monday as they get ready for the first preseason game on Saturday at home against the Tennessee Titans.

It was just practice, but quarterback Justin Fields looked pretty good at Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field and was completely in sync with his new No. 1-receiver D.J. Moore.

The first-year Bear has taken no time getting comfortable with his new team.

"In this offense, I'm definitely tapping into different things than I was before," Moore said. "I got to know really everything going on around me, especially coming into a new team. Just getting my skillset down pat. It might be a new skillset that y'all see, but it's still gonna be the same me."

Moore asked his young daughter, who was with him at the microphone after Sunday's Family Fest, if she liked his touchdown during practice.

She replied, "Yeah!"

Kickoff for Saturday's preseason game is set for noon.