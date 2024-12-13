Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington says poor showing against 49ers "starts with me"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After holding a walkthrough on Thursday, the Chicago Bears were back at full practice on Friday, working on correcting what went defensively in their 38-13 loss to the 49ers, as they prepare to take on the Vikings on Monday night.

Here are three things we learned from Friday's practice:

1. Defensive coordinator Eric Washington says "clearly we failed to meet the mark" in blowout loss to the 49ers.

In his first game calling plays after former head coach Matt Eberflus was fired, Washington's defense gave up 452 yards and five touchdowns, all from inside the red zone, despite entering last week as the NFL's top red zone defense.

Washington didn't mince words when assessing how his unit performed in San Francisco.

"Last week's performance on the defensive side of the ball, you know myself, clearly we failed to meet the mark in terms of anything that could be considered an acceptable performance, and that starts with me," he said. "I expect us to respond, follow through, and to put forth the type of performance that will giving ourselves the chance to win a football game, and to actually win it."

Linebacker TJ Edwards said the defense must use the 49ers game as motivation to play better against the division rival Vikings in prime time.

"This is what we do, this is how we make a living, and I think it's a really prideful locker room, prideful defense, and we know that that's not acceptable in any way. The only fix that is to get back in here and get to work," he said.

2. Tight end Cole Kmet called the Vikings game a chance to "show everybody what we've got."

"Obviously this year hasn't gone the way we wanted it to, and the way we expected it to, but it's just another [opportunity], and I know guys are relishing at the fact to get on the field on Monday and kind of amend some things from this past weekend," he said.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore said he is doing whatever it takes to try to stay positive amidst the Bears' seven-game losing streak.

"You don't even want to know. Kids. Kids keep me grounded, keep me awake and not thinking about football," he said. "I mean, just relax. You've got to take your mind away from football. You know, when you come in this building, it's football from the time you walk in here until the time you leave out, and then you can't take it home."

3. The Bears might have to rely on the passing game on Monday night.

Running backs D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson both were out for a second straight day, leaving their status for Monday night in doubt. Johnson missed the 49ers game after suffering a concussion against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, and Swift is dealing with a groin injury.

If both Swift and Johnson are out on Monday, Travis Homer will be next man up.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. also missed his second straight practice, and offensive lineman Ryan Bates is still not practicing after suffering a concussion in Week 11.

The Bears will practice again on Saturday since the game isn't until Monday night, so we should get a better idea on the injured players' availability Saturday afternoon.