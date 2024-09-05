Veteran Chicago Bears defense prepared to be "security blanket" for Caleb Williams

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Chicago Bears prepare for the much-anticipated season opener this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is clearly the shiny new toy for the team.

But the plan is to handle the prized rookie with care.

As Williams gets set for his first NFL start on Sunday, seemingly with hopes of an entire city on his back, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron remembered a sign former Patriots coach Bill Belichik had in New England that said, "manage expectations."

"It's an amazing word that shows up on so many questions: expectations," Waldron said. "I think there's external expectations that are totally separate from the way we operate every single day, but there isn't this down-the-road expectation. If you work hard, prepare the right way. We have great players around this building here, then you trust the process and the results will happen."

The assumption is that the Bears defense will help carry the load if there are some early bumps in the road for a rookie quarterback.

"Offense and defense compliment each other," said defensive end Montez Sweat. "Obviously, a young QB and a more veteran defense, we take on the challenge of taking the lead, taking the forefront and definitely being that security blanket they can lean on."

Sweat was asked if he felt like he's been able to rattle Williams at all in practice. He said Williams doesn't panic and doesn't act like most rookies.