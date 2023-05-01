Bears focus on defense in draft, Poles says team will remain 'opportunistic'

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles feels the team got better with the 10 players added in his second draft at the helm.

Seven of those players were defenders.

The Bears selected three defensive lineman, including Florida's Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens out of South Carolina in the second round, along with two linebackers, a cornerback and a safety.

But the Bears didn't draft another position of need: edge rusher.

"We are aware of our strengths and weaknesses," Poles said. "And we're going to be opportunistic. That's why we've done what we've done and we still have flexibility to do what we need to do to improve in different areas."

Poles added that training camp is a long way away, so the team can "stay on its toes" in terms of adding talent. He noted the team still has the financial capability to add to the roster as well.