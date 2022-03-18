Bears sign DT Justin Jones, after calling off deal with Larry Ogunjobi over failed physical

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shortly after backing out of their deal with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, over a failed physical, the Bears reportedly have agreed to a two-year deal with former Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the Bears' signing of Jones, a three-year starter in Los Angeles, who had 3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, and 2 fumble recoveries in 2021.

The move came shortly after Bears' general manager Ryan Poles announced the team wouldn't be signing Ogunjobi, who failed to pass his required physical days after agreeing to a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Chicago.

"As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear. He is a special person and player. During the league's negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here. After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears," Poles said in a statement on the decision not to sign Ogunjobi.

The former Bengals' defensive tackle underwent surgery in January to repair a season-ending foot injury he suffered in Cincinnati's Wild Card playoff win against the Raiders. He was coming off a stellar season, with a career-best 7 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 12 tackles for loss.

Ogunjobi will return to the free agent market as he recovers.

Jones, meantime, has been a starter for three of the past four seasons for the Chargers. While his career numbers aren't as impressive as Ogunjobi's, he is two years younger, at only 25.