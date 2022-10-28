Bears vs. Cowboys: Three things to watch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears were impressive Monday with their first road win of the season, but can they back it up on a Sunday? I'm Marshall Harris and this is three things to watch when the Bears take on the 5-2 Cowboys in Dallas.

Fields Even Bigger?

Everything is bigger in Texas, and I'm not just talking about that stadium. Our eyes will be big watching to see what Justin Fields does for an encore after an impressive performance against the Patriots. Will he be able to make things happen with his legs and his arm against the number two scoring defense in the league? The recipe should be more designed runs and rollouts. So we'll all be watching to see if whatever the Bears coaches bake up rises or falls.

Stop the Sack Man

The Bears' leading sack man from a year ago won't be in Dallas Sunday but the Cowboys' will be. Linebacker Micah Parsons no longer a rookie, when he was First-Team All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year. But a Bears offensive line that's gone through it will have one of their toughest challenges slowing down Parsons, who already has four games with multiple sacks and a tackle for a loss in every game. You have to know where Parsons is every single snap.

Still on the Run

And our final thing to watch is the Bears running game. The Bears lead the NFL in rushing yards and have piled up 480 yards over the last two games alone. If they can get a lead and the 1-2 punch of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert - they've served as an effective jab and hook this season - but it's Justin Fields who provides the uppercut. After averaging under 40 rushing yards a game on the ground through the first five games, he's rushed for 85 yards a game over the last two contests.

If the Bears can win this game, they'll be back to .500 at 4-4. And get this – they could be tied for the final wildcard spot in the NFC. Bears and Cowboys come your way at high noon Sunday.