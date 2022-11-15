While Bears have struggled, Cole Kmet has had five touchdowns in last two games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Justin Fields is not the only Bear breaking out with an offense averaging over 30 points a game over the last four.

Cole Kmet has benefited with five touchdowns over the last two games – including two more Sunday in their loss to the Lions.

For Kmet, the achievement involved a 53-yard score where Kmet was open off play action on Sunday. To be clear, it was not as easy as it looked.

"The sun in that time was also like right in the vision, so I lost it for a couple seconds – I'm like, where is this thing at? And there's a slight shade coming in – you kind of see it peek through the sun," Kmet said. "My baseball days playing center field probably helped out in that situation."

Kmet is the first Bears player with two receiving touchdowns in back-to-back games since CBS 2 legend Johnny Morris accomplished that feat in 1964.

Kmet also joins Cincinnati Bengals receiver Jamar Chases as the only player this season with back-to-back two-touchdown-receiving games.