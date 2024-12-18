Caleb Williams frustrated with low completion percentage as Bears try to snap 8-game losing streak

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the Bears try to snap their 8-game losing streak, Caleb Williams is working on trying to be more accurate as a passer. He pointed to fundamentals, footwork, and defensive pressure as some of the reasons he's currently 31st in the NFL in completion percentage.

Williams' completion percentage so far this year is 61.9%, which would be lower than any of his three college seasons.

"Yeah, it's frustrating. I hate missing passes, especially ones that I've been pretty consistent on for I would say a good amount of time," he said. "But I'm seeing all these bunch of different defenses, and throwing all these footworks together. So the progress has, I think it's been on a steady trend upwards, but I would say that it is pretty frustrating on missing some of these passes I've missed."

While Williams hasn't thrown an interception in 8 games, the Bears have still lost every one of them. While Williams has flashed some of his franchise quarterback talent, the rookie has been off-target in critical moments.

Fellow rookie Rome Odunze has had his share of frustrations, including dropping a TD pass against the Vikings on Monday, and not meeting his own high expectations.

"My goal was to go attack Puka Nacua's, my former teammate's Rookie of the Year performance," he said. "Came short of that by a good margin, but I felt like I went out there, and I did what I can, and made mistakes, and tried to improve on those things, and I continue to do so."

Despite being pretty roughed up in the Vikings game, Williams is not on the injury report, but two of his offensive lineman are. Left guard Teven Jenkins was listed as not practicing on Wednesday with a calf injury, and left tackle Braxton Jones remained out while he goes through concussion protocol. Running back Roschon Johnson was listed as practicing in full after dealing with his own concussion, but defensive tackle Gervon Dexter remained out with a knee injury.

The Bears are just holding walkthroughs on both Wednesday and Thursday this week as they navigate three games in 11 days. They host the Lions on Sunday, and then visit the Seahawks a week from Thursday.