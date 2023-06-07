Bears safety Jaquan Brisker looks to improve after rough rookie season

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears are winding down voluntary practices with several players getting ready for the season ahead.

Last year's rookies are expected to do more next season, including safety Jaquan Brisker, who was thrown into the fire, which proved to be hot as the team finished 3-14, worst in the NFL.

Entering his second year, Brisker isn't mincing words on his feelings about how that rookie season went.

"I wasn't happy," he said. "We went 3-14. I feel like I didn't have the year I should have had. Gotta finish out the year strong. I gotta finish out the year healthy. So I feel like I definitely wasn't happy with anything at all, so yeah that's my truthful answer."

The Bears will start mandatory full-squad minicamp next week.