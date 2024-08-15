Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals hold joint practice ahead of preseason matchup

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – The Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals got acquainted on Thursday afternoon ahead of their preseason matchup at Soldier Field on Saturday.

They had to battle each other, the elements and a soggy day in Lake Forest.

Head coach Matt Eberflus announced the starters will play in Saturday's preseason game. They'll look to build off a solid joint practice on Thursday that included three interceptions of Joe Burrow in the portion media wasn't allowed to shoot video of.

"We had three turnovers today against a really good quarterback, a Pro Bowl, All-Pro quarterback," said defensive back Kevin Byard III. "So we put it on film and that's just the evidence that shows this is the expectation."

Byard added that however many drives the starters get to play on Saturday, the goal is to "go out there and dominate."

The skies over Lake Forest opened up a few times during the practice but the players didn't seem to mind. They preferred to stay on grass instead of the turf indoors. With less-than-ideal weather coming during the regular season, the coaches used the rainy conditions as a teaching moment.

"There's nothing that you can do to simulate an NFL football game," said tight end Cole Kmet. "When you know that you can put a guy, another man, to the ground on a play, it's not the same in practice."

Offensive lineman Nate Davis should be among the starters playing on Saturday. Eberflus referred to the situation at right guard as a competition between Davis and Ryan Bates with Davis missing so much time in camp because of an injury.

"I'm definitely frustrated," said Davis. "But once again, the support staff that's here, my teammates, stuff like that has really helped me out."

He added that he knows when his mind is right and his body is healthy, he can be a "special player."

The Bears came out of the joint practice on a rain-soaked field without any serious injuries. The Bengals didn't get as lucky with two players, running back Chris Evans and offensive tackle D'Ante Smith, having to get carted off.