Bears, Advocate Health deliver Christmas surprise to family who welcomed baby, lost son

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This holiday season is especially hard for a family in Orland Park dealing with a recent loss. Advocate Health Care and the Chicago Bears gave them a Christmas surprise they won't forget.

At Advocate South Suburban Hospital on Tuesday, medical assistant Latanya Cross greeted Kimberly Morris at the door of the waiting room.

"She'll walk inside and then see the grand surprise," Cross said.

They had already met through Advocate Health Care when Morris had a baby last month.

On Nov. 15, Morris welcomed a new baby girl. A week later, she said goodbye to her 12-year-old son, Jayden.

"My son passed away of an unexpected stage four cancer diagnosis on Nov. 22, and his 13th birthday is Christmas," Morris said. "He was just the sweetest boy."

"We cried together when all of it happened," Cross said.

Advocate and the Chicago Bears gathered gifts for Morris' family. Long snapper Patrick Scales was in on the surprise as they teamed up to care for a patient and her family.

"We know you're going through a tough time," Cross told Morris as she arrived on Tuesday. "So instead of an appointment today, we have a surprise for you."

Morris and her family were surprised with toys, diapers, gift cards, and more for Christmas.

No gift can take away their grief, but this kind of patient care can at least give a grieving family joy.

"This is just a blessing. It doesn't change what has happened, but I truly appreciate the Advocate team and everyone here today," Morris said.

"What she went through, I couldn't imagine what she went through, and I just love seeing her and her children crying tears of joy," Cross said.

No present left wrapped. No eye left dry.

"I tried to hold them in, but they came out," Cross said.

The hospital waiting room proved – even in patient care – giving is receiving.