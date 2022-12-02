'He's a s*** talker': Bears ready to shut down Aaron Rogers and the Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a surprising full participant at practice paving the way for him to potentially return to action Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports from Halas Hall on what the Bears expect as they go up against the Green Bay Packers.

"For me it's no surprise. He's a soldier. He's going to be out there whenever he can. He looks good being back to his self. Looking forward to him and 12 going at it," said cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

And Johnson said he is equally not surprised that Aaron Rodgers returned to practice in Green Bay and seems likely to play Sunday as well, in his first game at Soldier Field since he famously told the Bears fans he owned them.

"He's a sh** talker. Last time he came here, he was saying he owns us and talking to the fans. He's just a real fierce competitor. We gotta find a way to get that taste out of our mouth. We got to put it into action to stop a talker like that," added Johnson.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams was asked if this is a good time to get Aaron Rodgers with the Packers struggling, he said it's always a good time to get Rodgers if you can get him.

Other observations from Halas Hall:

Justin Fields was upgraded to a full participant at practice. He had been limited every day since separating his shoulder against the Falcons. This puts him on track to possibly return against the Packers Sunday. Jaylon Johnson called Fields a tough leader and said he looks like his old self out there.

In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers returned to practice and seems likely to play Sunday as well. Johnson was asked what provides the juice in facing a guy like Rodgers. He called him a "(expletive) talker." And of course pointed to Rodgers saying he owns the Bears. Johnson said basically to stop a talker like that, you've got to stop him from playing well and winning.

A couple more injury notes. Trevor Siemian remains out of practice with his oblique injury. And on the offensive line, Riley Reiff, who was been starting at right tackle returned to practice in a limited fashion.

