Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's Bean in Millennium Park will have limited access starting next week

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Bean to undergo construction; visitation limited starting next week
Chicago's Bean to undergo construction; visitation limited starting next week 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's iconic bean in Millennium Park will close for a year starting next week.

Construction on Grainer Plaza that surrounds the bean, formally known as Cloud Gate, will be closed as a tourist attraction.

The work begins on Tuesday and will continue through the spring of 2024.

Public access and views of the sculpture will be limited during construction.

Repairs include replacing pavers and upgrading accessibility.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 10:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.