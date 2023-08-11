Chicago's Bean in Millennium Park will have limited access starting next week

Chicago's Bean to undergo construction; visitation limited starting next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's iconic bean in Millennium Park will close for a year starting next week.

Construction on Grainer Plaza that surrounds the bean, formally known as Cloud Gate, will be closed as a tourist attraction.

The work begins on Tuesday and will continue through the spring of 2024.

Public access and views of the sculpture will be limited during construction.

Repairs include replacing pavers and upgrading accessibility.