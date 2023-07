CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 32-year-old man dies after throwing his fist through a window and bleeding profusely.

It happened at 2:00 Monday morning at a bar in far north suburban Beach Park.

Police said the man was kicked out of the bar because of a fight, then punched a window cutting his arm.

A friend drove him to the hospital, but he didn't make it.

