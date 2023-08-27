First Alert Weather: Beach Hazards Statement in effect at Lake Michigan beaches
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More comfortable weather continues today with more sunshine before temps rebound and warm back up.
The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement at Lake Michigan beaches until 3 p.m. due to dangerous currents and waves as high as 6 feet.
Sunshine next week with temperatures returning to mid to upper 80s by the end.
Today:
Mostly sunny. High 77.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Low 60.
Tomorrow:
Sunny. High 82.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.