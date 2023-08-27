First Alert Weather: Beach Hazards Statement in effect at Lake Michigan beaches

First Alert Weather: Sunshine with highs in the 70s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More comfortable weather continues today with more sunshine before temps rebound and warm back up.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement at Lake Michigan beaches until 3 p.m. due to dangerous currents and waves as high as 6 feet.

Sunshine next week with temperatures returning to mid to upper 80s by the end.

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 77.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 60.

Tomorrow:

Sunny. High 82.

