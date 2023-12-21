Better Business Bureau issue warning after rise of gift card scams

BBB warn about increase in gift card scams - here's how to stay safe

BBB warn about increase in gift card scams - here's how to stay safe

CHICAGO (CBS) – Besides your Christmas list, the Better Business Bureau says there's one other thing you should check twice.

They're advising people to keep an eye on the gift cards they give or receive.

Scams have increased by 50% this year.

The BBB says scammers could be tampering with gift cards by stealing barcodes. Online shoppers are also targets with scammers asking people to pay with a gift card that's not from the retailer.

Melanie McGovern, Better Business Bureau//

"That's a huge red flag. There's a lot of scams that are perpetrated where the scammer is asking for a gift card such as like a grandparent scam or utility scam," said Melanie McGovern, BBB. "When you buy a gift card, and you give that number and that pin to somebody that money is gone. So, it's really important to know who you're giving it to and what they're gonna use it for."

What should you be looking for?

Before you buy a gift card, run your finger over the back of the physical card to make sure no one put a fake sticker over the barcode.

Check for ripped or wrinkled packaging.

And be careful of websites that check your card's balance.

The BBB says some sites could use your card's ID number and pin and drain money from it.