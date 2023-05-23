BBB: Taylor Swift fans targeted for concert ticket rip-offs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Better Business Bureau of Chicago has a warning for Taylor Swift fans hoping to score tickets to her upcoming concert at Soldier Field: beware of scams.

The BBB said it has received dozens of complaints about people losing their money in Chicago. Scammers will often try to sell photoshopped tickets on online marketplaces.

Some have even hacked into a person's Facebook account and then tricked friends to send them money.

To avoid getting ripped off, the Better Business Bureau said you should buy tickets at the box office or a venues official site, and keep an eye out for fake websites.

And as always if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

#repost: A few months ago, scammers were trying to take advantage of the rush around the release of Taylor Swift’s... Posted by Better Business Bureau of Chicago & Northern Illinois on Tuesday, May 23, 2023