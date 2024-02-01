BBB provides tips to reduce risk of identity theft. Here's what to look for.

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Better Business Bureau is offering tips on how to keep your personal information secure in observation of Identity Theft Awareness Week.

According to the BBB, methods including email hacking, impersonation scams, phishing attempts, company data breaches, and accessing computers through unsecured Wi-Fi could put your information at risk.

After accessing your identity, thieves could apply for loans or credit cards and even sell your personal information - including your social security number.

If you feel like your identity was jeopardized, the BBB recommends the following tips:

Look for unexplained withdrawals, charges, and accounts.

Check your credit reports regularly for unauthorized inquiries and accounts.

Be careful with who you share your personal information with

Keep personal documents secured at home.

Be alert to phishing attempts.

Ensure any website is security-enabled with https.

Be careful about the types of information you share online.

The BBB reported that identity theft rose to the eighth top local scam in 2023. That's up from its previous tenth spot.

Additional resources on identity theft can be found on the Federal Trade Commission's website. Those who've encountered a scam can report it through the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker.