BBB issue warning of various scams during tax season - here's what to look for

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Better Business Bureau has warned about scams during tax season.

The BBB said con artists will try to "take your money, personal identity information, and peace of mind."

Scams include tax identity theft when a scammer uses someone's social security number to file a tax return and collect their refund. Other scams are email phishing, impersonating an IRS worker, and phony tax preparers.

BBB said to research businesses before hiring them, file taxes as early as possible, check a tax preparer's background before conducting business, and verify access to the IRS website for electronic filing.

The BBB said that the IRS will never threaten, demand payment, or ask for financial information. It is essential to have funds deposited directly into accounts and to be cautious of those making promises of larger and faster refunds.

"Regardless of how you choose to have your taxes prepared, you could encounter a scam attempt," said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the BBB. "As the 2024 tax season opens, tax scammers come out of the woodwork. They often start with fear, utilizing imposter phone calls, texts, emails, and phony letters playing on their target's emotions."

According to the IRS, taxpayers lost $5.7 billion due to tax scams and fraud in 2022.

The tax filing deadline is April 15.