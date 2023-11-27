Watch CBS News
Local News

BBB warns of Cyber Monday scams during the holidays

By Yolanda Perdomo, CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

BBB warns of Cyber Monday scams during the holidays
BBB warns of Cyber Monday scams during the holidays 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the most wonderful time of year -- for fraudsters.

The Better Business Bureau is warning you to be alert as you shop for deals this Cyber Monday and gave some tips to protect yourself.

Keep an eye on the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites.

Great photos don't mean a great offer, since photos can be copied.

And use your credit card. If any shady charges appear, you can report it, and you're more likely to get your money back than if you used your debit card.

Thinking of doing some #CyberMonday shopping today? Make sure you follow these #BBBTips to stay safe from #scams!

Posted by Better Business Bureau Serving Metropolitan New York on Monday, November 27, 2023
Yolanda Perdomo

Yolanda Perdomo is an award-winning journalist and digital producer for CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 6:58 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.