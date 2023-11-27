BBB warns of Cyber Monday scams during the holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the most wonderful time of year -- for fraudsters.

The Better Business Bureau is warning you to be alert as you shop for deals this Cyber Monday and gave some tips to protect yourself.

Keep an eye on the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites.

Great photos don't mean a great offer, since photos can be copied.

And use your credit card. If any shady charges appear, you can report it, and you're more likely to get your money back than if you used your debit card.

