BBB release report highlighting timeshare complaints
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're still in the thick of the spring travel season and the Better Business Bureau is breaking down the biggest complaints people have about timeshares.
It just released a report showing customers often feel misled about fees for timeshare maintenance and say the properties are hard to sell - leading to high fines.
The BBB says it's monitoring deception in the timeshare industry.
They also are advising people to do their research before buying one.
