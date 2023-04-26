BBB release report highlighting timeshare complaints

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're still in the thick of the spring travel season and the Better Business Bureau is breaking down the biggest complaints people have about timeshares.

It just released a report showing customers often feel misled about fees for timeshare maintenance and say the properties are hard to sell - leading to high fines.

The BBB says it's monitoring deception in the timeshare industry.

They also are advising people to do their research before buying one.