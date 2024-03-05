Battery-powered brain drill developed by Northwestern student
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a battery-powered drill that can quickly make holes in the skulls of patients with brain bleeds.
A Northwestern Medicine neurosurgeon was the first to use the Hubly Drill to save a patient's life in the ICU.
It was created by Casey Qadir when she was a Northwestern University student who thought a hand-crank version of the drill being widely used looked medieval.
