Suspect breaks into Batavia apartments, steels from resident while she slept, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Batavia police are searching for a suspect they believe broke into a retirement apartment complex and stole a resident's purse while she was sleeping.

Police responded to the apartments in the 2400 block of Hawks Drive on Wednesday. The burglaries had taken place between 10 p.m. and midnight on Monday.

The facility provided police with surveillance video which appeared to show a woman wearing a black top and black pants who broke into at least two units in the building. Police released two images of the suspect.

batavia-burglary-suspect.png
Batavia police are searching for a suspect they believe broke into a retirement apartment complex and stole a resident's purse while she was sleeping. Batavia Police Department

Police said they believe the suspect broke into one of the units while the resident was sleeping and stole her purse. The other unit was vacant and it's believed nothing was taken there.

While there were no signs of forced entry into either apartment, police believe the suspect did force entry into an office in the building, causing minor damage.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 6:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

