Chicago basketball tournament promotes Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Martin Luther King Day, the Chicago Peace Games were held with the aim of bringing together South Side youth using basketball to break down barriers.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on the Chicago tradition meant to commemorate Dr. King's legacy.

The tournament started at 10 a.m. on Monday. The goal was simple: to compete on the court, not the streets.

The Chicago Peace Games started in 2012. It was a partnership between Connor Sports, a company that makes basketball courts, St. Sabina, and NBA stars Joakim Noah, Derrick Rose, and Isiah Thomas.

It brings together middle school kids from the South Side of Chicago on MLK day. Of course, teams want to win, but it's about more than wins and losses.

Where there's basketball, there's a parent with courtside commentary.

"Go back up! Ah! Go back up!"

Brandon Gandy knows his son won't hear every word, but he hoped he knows this: "You know he's a good player. I'm very proud of him."

Organizers said the tournament promotes the values of Dr. King, breaks down barriers and brings kids together on the court.

"You talk about the non-violence, you talk about the message," said Lauren Gillian of Connor Sports. "You talk about why we're here. That's why we do what we do.

"To see these young men come out here and to play basketball, to get their frustrations on the court and not out on the street. For me personally, that's a win-win."

This was an idea that started in Chicago, but it's expanded to cities across the country.

The tournament wrapped up around 6 p.m.