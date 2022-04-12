Baseball fans tailgate and smile in the sun at White Sox home opener

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big day for Chicago White Sox fans, as he home opener is underway at Guaranteed Rate Field.

CBS 2's Meredith Barack is there talking to fans, where they cannot get over the weather we are having. Many tell me they are hopeful it's a taste of what the rest of the season will be like: lots of sunshine, and even more home runs.

Many took advantage of the great weather by tailgating beforehand in the lots outside of the ballpark. That includes one crew of old high school friends from Tinley Park.

They had cold drinks and a hot grill and it's a moment they've been planning for months now. They say the only way they can describe the day is perfection: perfect weather, a perfect team, and a perfect season so far.

A season Joe Sierra said he didn't think he'd be around to see.

"I was infected with COVID. I was in the hospital, honestly, everyone thought I wasn't going to make it. I was on a ventilator, I was in a coma and it was just unbelievable," Sierra said. "I survived it. I made it through it and I'm here. And I'm here and I'm able to see this day, I'm able to see this season."