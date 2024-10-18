Two students hit by bus outside Bartlett High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two students were hit by a school bus Friday afternoon outside Bartlett High School in the western suburbs.

Police said, during after-school dismissal around 3:20 p.m., two students were running along a school bus that was pulling into the bus lane at Bartlett High School, 701 W. Schick Rd., when both of them fell and were hit by the school bus.

A male student and a female student both were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police said the severity of their injuries was unknown as of Friday afternoon.

Police said they were working with School District U-46 officials to investigate the incident.